China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng to visit Singapore for Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting

SINGAPORE: Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will make a three-day official visit to Singapore from Wednesday (Sep 19) at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Teo and Mr Han will co-chair the 14th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The JCBC is the highest-level forum between Singapore and China.

Mr Han took over as JCBC co-chair after former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli retired, following the Communist Party of China’s 19th Party Congress in October last year.

Mr Teo and Mr Han will also co-chair Joint Steering Council (JSC) meetings to review the progress made on three flagship Government-to-Government projects and discuss future developments, PMO said.

The first two government-to-government projects - the Suzhou Industrial Park and the Tianjin Eco-city - helped to cement ties between China and Singapore.



The third project is the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, and the inaugural meeting of its JSC was a highlight at the 13th JCBC meeting in Feb 2017. This project, which was launched in Nov 2015, aims to turn the southwestern municipality of Chongqing into a services and logistics hub.



The leaders will also jointly witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding.

Vice Premier Han will also meet Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

As part of the trip, Mr Han will also visit Pasir Panjang Terminal to discuss port development, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, to discuss urban planning strategies and other common areas of interest.

