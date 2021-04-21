4 arrested, 2 taken to hospital after fight in Chinatown

SINGAPORE: Four people were arrested after a fight broke out in Chinatown on Tuesday (Apr 20) night.



The police said they were alerted to the incident along Keong Saik Road at about 11.50pm.



Two men, aged 33 and 39, were arrested for affray while two women, aged 28 and 36, were arrested for public nuisance in relation to the case.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 11.55pm. Two people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital.



Footage of the incident showed about five people fighting in the middle of the road while several others looked on. Several of them could be heard yelling vulgarities.



Four police vehicles arrived shortly after and officers could be seen speaking to the people at the scene.



Several police vehicles are seen in Chinatown on Apr 20, 2021.

The incident took place along Keong Saik Road in Chinatown on Apr 20, 2021.

SCDF paramedics were also observed attending to a man near the carpark entrance of Oriental Plaza.

Police investigations are ongoing.