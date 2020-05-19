Last suspect in Chinatown armed brawl nabbed, another man arrested for harbouring the fugitive

SINGAPORE: The last suspect wanted in connection with an armed brawl in Chinatown earlier this month was arrested on Monday (May 18).

Muhammad Syukri Muhammad Iskandar, will be charged in court on Wednesday for rioting armed with deadly weapons, the police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old will be remanded at the Central Police Division for further investigation. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and caning.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested on Tuesday for harbouring the suspect. Police investigations are ongoing.

"Harbouring fugitives is a serious offence punishable with imprisonment and fine," said the police.

Both men will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Three men were arrested at People’s Park Centre, the scene of the brawl, in the early hours of May 10.

A video circulating online of what appears to be a CCTV clip of the incident at about 3.30am on May 10 showed four people in black outfits and masks waiting along a corridor before six others rush in and begin fighting with them.

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the fight.

The incident was sparked by a relationship dispute between a member of each group over a woman, the police said previously.

Nine other suspects were arrested between May 10 and May 12 following a manhunt for the suspects.