9 more people arrested for armed brawl in Chinatown

SINGAPORE: Another nine people have been arrested following an armed brawl in Chinatown over the weekend, in which a man was taken to hospital.

Eight men and one woman, aged 18 to 28, were arrested after a manhunt in connection to a case of rioting between two groups at People’s Park Centre, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (May 12).

Three other men were arrested at the scene on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations show that the brawl was sparked by a relationship dispute between a member of each group over a woman, the police said.

The police are seeking two more men to assist with investigations. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

A video circulating online of what appears to be a CCTV clip of the incident at about 3.30am on Sunday showed four people in black outfits and masks waiting along a corridor before six others rush in and begin fighting with them.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Central Police Division conducted several islandwide raids between Sunday and Tuesday.

They arrested the nine suspects for being members of an unlawful society and for unlawful assembly and rioting armed with deadly weapons.

The armed dispute took place at People's Park Complex. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

If found guilty of rioting armed with deadly weapons, they each face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

They also face up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both, if found guilty of unlawful assembly.

The offence of being a member of an unlawful society carries a penalty of up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The police said they are also investigating one of the men for harbouring two of the arrested men.

All of those arrested will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The police are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of two men to assist with the investigations.

They are Muhammad Syukri Muhammad Iskandar and Muhammad Ilham Noordin.

The police are searching for two individuals - Muhammad Syukri Bin Muhammad Iskandar (left) and Muhammad Ilham Bin Noordin (right) - to assist with investigations. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Anyone with information is requested to call the CID hotline at 6435 0000 or the police hotline at 1800-255-0000. All information received will be kept strictly confidential.