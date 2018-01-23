In pictures: Chinatown welcomes Year of the Dog
SINGAPORE: Man's best friend is taking centrestage in Chinatown as it prepares to usher in the Year of the Dog.
From the street decor to the line-up of festivities, dogs feature prominently in this year's celebrations. It's hard to miss the 11m-tall centrepiece - a family of dogs and puppies with a giant gold ingot, standing at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street.
The streets of Chinatown will be decorated with 2,188 handcrafted lanterns, including 88 larger-than-life dog lanterns.
They were designed in collaboration with students and faculty from the Singapore University of Technology for the seventh year in a row. A total of 37 master craftsmen were involved in making the lanterns.
The annual street light-up will take place on Saturday (Jan 27) and go on until Mar 16.
A special dog-themed carnival will be held on Feb 3 at Kreta Ayer Square, where dog owners will be able to buy a variety of treats and outfits for their pets. There will also be a competition for dogs to turn up in their festive best.
Organised by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizen's Consultative Committee, the theme for the 2018 Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown is "Blossoms of Happiness and Prosperity".