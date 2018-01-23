In pictures: Chinatown welcomes Year of the Dog

In pictures: Chinatown welcomes Year of the Dog

(Photo: Christy Yip)
SINGAPORE: Man's best friend is taking centrestage in Chinatown as it prepares to usher in the Year of the Dog. 

From the street decor to the line-up of festivities, dogs feature prominently in this year's celebrations. It's hard to miss the 11m-tall centrepiece - a family of dogs and puppies with a giant gold ingot, standing at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street.

The 11m-tall centrepiece at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street. (Photo: Christy Yip)

The streets of Chinatown will be decorated with 2,188 handcrafted lanterns, including 88 larger-than-life dog lanterns. 

Larger-than-life dog lanterns in Chinatown. (Photo: Christy Yip) 

They were designed in collaboration with students and faculty from the Singapore University of Technology for the seventh year in a row. A total of 37 master craftsmen were involved in making the lanterns. 

Decorations at a street in Chinatown. (Photo: Christy Yip)

The annual street light-up will take place on Saturday (Jan 27) and go on until Mar 16. 

Lanterns hanging above traffic in Chinatown. (Photo: Christy Yip)

A special dog-themed carnival will be held on Feb 3 at Kreta Ayer Square, where dog owners will be able to buy a variety of treats and outfits for their pets. There will also be a competition for dogs to turn up in their festive best.

Dogs dressed in their festive best.


Organised by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizen's Consultative Committee, the theme for the 2018 Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown is "Blossoms of Happiness and Prosperity".

The theme for Chinatown's Chinese New Year celebrations this year is "Blossoms of Happiness and Prosperity". (Photo: Christy Yip)

