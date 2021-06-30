PM Lee congratulates President Xi Jinping on Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Writing in his capacity as secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Lee noted the CPC’s role amid “tremendous and rapid” changes in the world over the past century.

"Against this backdrop, the CPC has steered China to overcome many domestic and external challenges, and shepherded China onto the path of peace and prosperity,” he wrote in a letter addressed to Mr Xi as general secretary of the CPC.

“China has made momentous progress in its development, raising the standard of living for an unprecedented number of people.”

In the letter released to the media on Wednesday (Jun 30), Mr Lee said that in recent years and under Mr Xi's leadership, China "has succeeded in eradicating absolute poverty and achieving a moderately prosperous society".

China has also brought its COVID-19 situation under control, paving the way for economic recovery, he added.

The CPC marks its 100th founding anniversary on Jul 1. The party has ruled China since 1949.

Mr Lee said the goals laid out in the CPC’s 14th five-year plan will bring China "another step closer to its vision of a modern socialist economy".

"A stable, prosperous, and successful China that is well-integrated into the international system benefits not just China, but also the rest of Asia and the world," he wrote.

Mr Lee added that the PAP and the CPC share warm and friendly ties, underpinned by regular exchanges.

“The growing relations between both parties have kept pace with our countries’ evolving development priorities and greatly benefited our peoples,” he said.

"I am confident that our bilateral relations will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.”