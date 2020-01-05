Tests show Chinese girl warded with pneumonia, travel history to Wuhan not linked to outbreak in China: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Chinese girl with pneumonia and a travel history to Wuhan who was warded in Singapore and isolated as a precautionary measure has a common childhood viral illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on Sunday (Jan 5).

"Epidemiological investigations, clinical assessment and laboratory test results from the suspect case ... showed that the case is not linked to the pneumonia cluster in Wuhan," said MOH in a statement.

MOH had said on Saturday that the three-year-old girl had been warded for further assessment and treatment, and isolated as a precautionary measure.

While she had a travel history to Wuhan - where there has been an outbreak of pneumonia - she had not visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan associated with the cluster of cases, MOH had said on Saturday.

In its update on Sunday, MOH said that the girl has also tested negative for SARS and MERS-CoV.

"The cause of her pneumonia is respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause for childhood respiratory infection," said MOH.

There have been no new suspects as of 3pm on Sunday, said the ministry, adding that this could change amid increased vigilance.

"As medical practitioners are on the lookout for cases with pneumonia who have recently returned from Wuhan, Singapore is likely to see more suspect cases that will need to be investigated for possible links to the Wuhan cluster. MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely," it said.

It has urged the public to remain vigilant and adopt good personal hygiene practices.

Those with a travel history to Wuhan should monitor their health closely and seek prompt medical attention if they feel unwell, and inform their doctor of their travel history, it said.

The first infection in Wuhan was reported on Dec 24 and the number of reported cases has now risen 44.

Chinese authorities are still in the process of identifying the cause, but have determined that common respiratory diseases such as influenza, bird flu and adenovirus infection are not to blame.

The outbreak has revived memories of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic that began in southern China and killed more than 700 people.