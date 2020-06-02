Chinese migrant worker who died of COVID-19 was family's sole breadwinner

SINGAPORE: The migrant worker from China who died of COVID-19 on May 31 was his family's sole breadwinner. He is survived by his parents, wife and adult son.

The 51-year-old man, who was not named, is Singapore's 24th fatality from the disease, and the first migrant worker here to have died from complications due to COVID-19.

Identified by the Health Ministry as Case 17329, he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1, but was warded in the intensive care unit at National University Hospital in end-April.

He had been diagnosed with lymphoma complicated by multi-organ failure while he was in intensive care.



Despite being treated for lymphoma, his condition deteriorated.

His ashes will be sent back to his family in China, said chairman of the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) Yeo Guat Kwang on Tuesday (Jun 2).

“We are saddened by the passing of the Chinese national migrant worker and the MWC has been in contact with the family members and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Singapore on this case," he said.

"We were informed by the embassy that they had communicated with the deceased’s family members on the process of repatriating the deceased’s ashes, and the employer will be arranging for the cremated ashes to be sent back to his family."

The 51-year-old started working in Singapore in 2001 and had been a foreman under his current employer for almost a year, said the Ministry of Manpower.

MWC said it is working with his employer to assess the family’s situation, to see if they need help of any kind.

"If need be, MWC and the employer are prepared to provide the necessary financial support and assistance to them during this trying period," said Mr Yeo.



CNA has reached out to the Chinese embassy in Singapore for more details.

