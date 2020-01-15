Chinese national charged for offering bribe, giving false information to law enforcement officers

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Chinese national was charged on Wednesday (Jan 15) for offering to bribe a security officer and providing false information to law enforcement officers.

Zhao Yankai was charged for offering S$10 as a bribe to Punitan Balasunthar, a security officer at Ivory Heights Condominium in Jurong, on Apr 20, 2019, according to the charge sheets.

The bribe was to keep Mr Punitan from reporting to the management that Zhao had failed to remove bulky furniture from the condominium’s refuse area by a certain time that day.

Two days later, Zhao falsely told a law enforcement officer that Mr Punitan had asked for a bribe to keep quiet about illegal tenants moving into and residing in his property.

He also lied to a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigator that Mr Punitan had asked for money, loans and drinks in return for not reporting to the management about illegal occupants in his residence, noise from the unit, and that he had duplicated and used the condo key cards without authorisation.

If convicted of corruption, Zhao could be fined up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

For knowingly giving false information, he could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed a maximum of one year, or both.