More than 1,000 GP clinics open during Chinese New Year holidays: MOH

SINGAPORE: In anticipation of the upcoming festive period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) released on Friday (Feb 1) a list of clinics that will remain open during the Chinese New Year holidays.

From Feb 4 to Feb 6, 1,014 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open at various times of the day, said MOH.

The list of clinics and their operating hours can be found on the MOH website and the HealthHub app.

The ministry encouraged the public to visit a GP or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are "neither life-threatening nor serious".

They should only visit a hospital's accident and emergency (A&E) department for "serious emergencies such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding", said MOH.

"MOH would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period," the ministry added.

