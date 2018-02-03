Chinese New Year-themed trains, buses to ply Singapore during festive season

SINGAPORE: To ring in the Year of the Dog, two trains and five themed buses have been decorated with auspicious motifs.

The Land Transport Authority said on Saturday (Feb 3) that the Chinese New Year-themed trains on the North-East and North-South East-West Lines were launched in collaboration with public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit, as well as the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizen Consultative Committee.

Themed stations, trains and buses are part of LTA’s efforts to improve the commuting experience and foster a positive commuter culture. (Photo: LTA)

In addition to the trains, the North-East Line station platform at Outram Park MRT Station will be decorated according to the theme.

Commuters transiting at Outram Park MRT Station can enjoy an auspiciously decorated North-East Line’s station platform. (Photo: LTA)

Bus services 80, 143, 147, 166 and 174, which travel through Chinatown and areas such as Toa Payoh, Sengkang, Jurong East and Clementi, will also "bring the festive cheer to the heartlands", LTA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This year's festivities will be extended beyond trains to include five themed buses on Services 80, 143, 147, 166 and 174 (Photo: LTA)

The festive decorations feature dog motifs, peach blossoms that represent longevity, ingots to represent wealth and fortune and traditional Chinese couplets expressing well wishes for the New Year, the authority added.



Two Chinese New Year-themed trains will ply the North-East and North-South East-West lines. (Photo: LTA)

The Chinese New Year decorations on the trains, buses and station platform will be up until Mar 2.

