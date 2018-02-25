Dazzling displays and lavish costumes as Chingay goes to Chinatown

SINGAPORE: The streets of Chinatown were awash in light and colour on Sunday (Feb 25) as the Chingay Parade rolled into the precinct to end off the Chinese New Year celebrations.



Floats at the Chingay Night Fiesta. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

About 2,000 visitors were at Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road to lap up the visual spectacle of elaborately decorated parade floats with all its noise and gaiety.



A performer posing on her float. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A woman posing for a photo with float performers. (Photo: Christy Yip)

A young boy watching the festivities at the Chingay Parade. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The razzle-dazzle of light displays and the splendour of close to 150 local and international performers decked out in a stunning array of costumes and props also contributed to the heady evening.



Korean dancers performing at the Chingay Night Fiesta. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Performers from Thailand performing onstage at the Chingay Night Fiesta. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Dancers from Russia performing. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Hailing from countries like Russia, Thailand, Korea and Malaysia, the performers whirled and twirled in elegant dances and animated routines to enthrall scores of mobile phone and camera-clutching spectators.



The evening culminated in an exhilarating display of fireworks and firecrackers. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A couple taking a selfie with the fireworks display in the background. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

After a night of colourful revelry, the crowd was treated to a rousing display of fireworks and firecrackers as the 46th Chingay Parade drew to a close.

Performers joining in the fun. (Photo: Christy Yip)

(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)