Dazzling displays and lavish costumes as Chingay goes to Chinatown
SINGAPORE: The streets of Chinatown were awash in light and colour on Sunday (Feb 25) as the Chingay Parade rolled into the precinct to end off the Chinese New Year celebrations.
About 2,000 visitors were at Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road to lap up the visual spectacle of elaborately decorated parade floats with all its noise and gaiety.
The razzle-dazzle of light displays and the splendour of close to 150 local and international performers decked out in a stunning array of costumes and props also contributed to the heady evening.
Hailing from countries like Russia, Thailand, Korea and Malaysia, the performers whirled and twirled in elegant dances and animated routines to enthrall scores of mobile phone and camera-clutching spectators.
After a night of colourful revelry, the crowd was treated to a rousing display of fireworks and firecrackers as the 46th Chingay Parade drew to a close.