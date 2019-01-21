Chiropractor, insurance agents to be charged for insurance fraud

SINGAPORE: Two men and a woman will be charged on Tuesday (Jan 22) for allegedly cheating an insurance company by submitting fake accident claims, said the Singapore Police Force.

On Mar 20 last year, the Commercial Affairs Department launched an investigation against the male chiropractor and both insurance agents, aged between 27 and 36.

The trio allegedly abetted the submission of false personal accident claims for treatment received at the chiropractor’s clinics, which were located in Tampines and Tanjong Pagar.



According to investigations, between June 2017 and March 2018, the trio were believed to have conspired with one another, said police.

They instigated patients to receive treatment for pre-existing medical conditions at the clinics, and to purchase personal accident insurance policies.

The patients were then able to make fake personal accident claims against the policies for injuries purportedly sustained after the purchase of policies, said police.

They would then be able to receive payout from the insurance company for their chiropractic treatment.

The 17 false claims were worth more than S$17,000, out of which about S$4,450 was paid out.

If convicted, the trio can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.