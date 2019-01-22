Chiropractor, insurance agents charged for defrauding Manulife Singapore

SINGAPORE: A chiropractor and two insurance agents were charged on Tuesday (Jan 22) with conspiring to cheat insurer Manulife Singapore using falsified insurance claims amounting to more than S$14,000.

Chiropractor Charles Loo Boon Ann, 29, faces 17 charges of conspiring with insurance agents Priscilla Tien Ling, 27, and Mike Chew Jun Yong, 36, who face 12 and nine charges respectively.



A police statement on Monday said that the trio are suspected of instigating patients to seek treatment for pre-existing medical conditions at Loo's clinic, Chiropractic Focus Group Clinic, between June 2017 and March 2018.

The patients were asked to buy personal accident insurance policies and make false claims for "injuries" purportedly sustained from slips and falls.

In one charge, for example, a patient claimed that she tripped and fell while avoiding an oncoming cyclist on the way to work, suffering sprained muscles and hurting her back.

Various other patients claimed that they slipped and fell at home, according to court documents.

The 17 false claims, ranging from S$200 to S$1,200 each, amounted to more than S$14,000, court documents said.



Chew remains a general and life insurance agent under Liberty Insurance, according to the General Insurance Association Of Singapore's database.

Tien's profile was not available.



If convicted, the trio can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.