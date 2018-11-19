New Choa Chu Kang bus interchange to open in mid-December

SINGAPORE: The existing Choa Chu Kang bus interchange will move to a new location at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Loop and Choa Chu Kang Drive from Dec 16.

The relocation is meant to facilitate the construction of the Jurong Region MRT Line, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release on Monday (Nov 19).



Advertisement

All 13 bus services currently operating from the existing Choa Chu Kang bus interchange will operate from the new Choa Chu Kang bus interchange, with the current bus interchange ceasing operations on the same day.



Services 925 and 927 will be adjusted to enter and exit the new bus interchange through the junction of Choa Chu Kang Loop and Choa Chu Kang Drive. With this change, the two bus services will skip Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The new bus interchange will feature barrier-free sheltered boarding and alighting areas, and linkways connecting to Choa Chu Kang MRT and LRT stations.

Close to 100 bicycle lots will be made available "to facilitate active mobility and first-and-last-mile connectivity", the LTA release said.



It will also feature "commuter-centric facilities like priority queue zones, nursing room and barrier-free toilets to better cater to the needs of the elderly, less mobile and families with young children", added LTA.



Instead of a conventional ticket office, an e-lobby and a seated waiting area for face-to-face commuter engagement with TransitLink service advisers will be set up as part of a One Stop Service Centre, a first for a bus interchange.



The interchange will also come with upgraded facilities for bus captains and other staff, such as an air-conditioned staff canteen, dedicated toilets and a staff lounge.



"High-volume low-speed fans" will also be installed at the concourse area to provide a comfortable environment for commuters, LTA said.



Information on the bus routes will be available at the affected bus stops, bus terminal, and on buses, LTA said. Commuters can also look out for more information on LTA’s online and social media platforms.

