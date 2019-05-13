Man arrested for stealing from vehicles at Choa Chu Kang car parks

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from vehicles at car parks in Choa Chu Kang, the police said in a news release on Sunday (May 12).

The police received several reports of cash cards and valuables stolen from vehicles in the area between Mar 31 and May 3.

The suspect was arrested last Saturday after an investigation by officers from the Jurong Police Division and with the aid of closed-circuit television footage.

"Cash cards and other case exhibits were seized," the police said.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with theft. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

"Members of the public are advised to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant of their surroundings when they park their vehicles," the police advised. They also suggested that motorists should:

