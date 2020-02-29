Choa Chu Kang riot: 13 men to be charged after weapons including knife, knuckle dusters used in fight

SINGAPORE: Thirteen men are set to be charged on Saturday (Feb 29) after weapons including a knife and knucke dusters were believed to be used during a fight at Choa Chu Kang on Thursday.

The men are aged between 17 and 28 years old, police said in a news release early Saturday morning.

Police were alerted to a case of rioting at 10 Choa Chu Kang Way at about 2.30pm on Thursday.

The men were later arrested in various locations in Jalan Bukit Merah, West Coast Road, Yishun, Bukit Batok and Lower Kent Ridge Road, police said.

"Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division established the identities of the 13 men and arrested them within 28 hours," police added.

Weapons including a knife, knuckle dusters, a metal bar and a metal rod that were believed to have been used in the fight were seized.

"The police do not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them severely in accordance with the law," police said.

Five of the men will be charged with rioting with deadly weapon, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.

The remaining eight men will be charged with unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon. If convicted, they may be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or face any combination of such punishments.