Choa Chu Kang riot: Teenager charged with possessing two knives and sickle

SINGAPORE: A teenager suspected to be linked to a riot in Choa Chu Kang last week was charged on Wednesday (Mar 4) with possessing dangerous weapons.

Mohammad Helmi Parmadi, 17, is accused of possessing a watermelon knife, a bread knife and a sickle along the common corridor in front of Block 703 West Coast Road on Mar 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helmi was remanded for investigations and will return to court on Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum jail term of three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

He is suspected to be linked to a 13-man riot that took place at Block 102 Teck Whye Lane in broad daylight on Feb 27.

Weapons including a knife, knuckle dusters, a metal bar and a metal rod that were believed to have been used in the fight were seized by the police.

13 MEN CHARGED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farhan Alias, 18, assisting CID officers with the investigation of the Choa Chu Kang riot on Mar 4. (Photos: Hanidah Amin)



The police said last week that they were alerted to a case of rioting at 10 Choa Chu Kang Way at about 1.30pm on Feb 27. The 13 men, aged between 17 and 28, were arrested in various locations including Jalan Bukit Merah, Yishun and Bukit Batok.

They were charged on Feb 29 either with rioting with a deadly weapon or unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon.

According to charge sheets, the riot was between two groups, with a group of eight men wanting to hurt the second group of five men and vice versa.

Those in the first group are: Zahiruddin Ariffin Zilsham, 17; Mohammad Danial Bin Mohammed Fairuz, 17; Nurhendry Alffi Farasyi Bin Maizuhar, 17; 18-year-old Ryan Sim Ming Hui; Muhammad Luqmanul Hakim Bin Muhiddin, 29; Ahmad Sirhan Bin Ahmad Zaidi, 17; Daryl Lee Zhi Heng, 18; and Syafiq Bin Safari, 18.

Zahiruddin Ariffin Zilsham, 17, was brought to the scene of the Choa Chu Kang riot on Mar 4. (Photos: Hanidah Amin)

Danial was allegedly armed with a knife, while Nurhendry purportedly had a knuckle-duster.

The men in the other group listed in charge sheets are: Farhan Bin Alias, 18; 20-year-old Muhammad Irman Shah Putera Roslan; Asyraniel Hiralnyshah Jarkalishah, 17; Mohamed Danish Amsyar Ali Amran, 19; and Mohamad Haikel Rahmat, 18.

Several of them were allegedly armed with parangs.

FIVE MEN TAKEN BACK TO SCENE OF THE CRIME

Five men who were charged for their involvement in a riot at Choa Chu Kang on Feb 27 appear at the scene of their alleged crimes on Mar 4. From right: Syafiq Safari, Zahiruddin Ariffin Zilsham, Irman Shah Putera Roslan, Haikel Rahmat and Farhan Alias. (Photos: Hani Amin)​​​​​​​



Five men were taken back to the scene of the alleged crimes on Wednesday morning for police investigations.



Charge sheets state that others yet unknown might be involved in the riot as well.



If convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon, they could be jailed for up to 10 years and caned. The penalty for unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon is up to five years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these.