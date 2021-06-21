Choa Chua Kang waterworks to undergo S$29 million reconstruction

SINGAPORE: Choa Chu Kang Waterworks, one of Singapore’s oldest water treatment plants, will undergo reconstruction and be transformed into a “state-of-the-art” water treatment facility when completed in 2026, said the national water agency PUB on Monday (Jun 21).

This new facility will boast the latest water treatment technologies and smart capabilities to “greatly enhance” its operations, maintenance, safety and security when completed in 2026.

The announcement was made in conjunction with Singapore International Water Week 2021, a fully virtual event that runs from Jun 21 to Jul 2.

PUB said in a press release that the tender to provide professional engineering services for the waterworks’ reconstruction has been awarded to engineering design and consultancy company Binnies Singapore for S$28.8 million.

“Binnies Singapore is required to provide detailed design, construction supervision and commissioning of Choa Chu Kang Waterworks reconstruction project for the next five years,” said PUB.

The plant will be upgraded with new water treatment technologies and equipment such as high rate clarifiers as well as an advanced membrane filtration system, replacing existing equipment and buildings constructed before 1981.



Parts of the waterworks were upgraded in 2019 with advanced water treatment processes and these upgraded infrastructure will not be affected by the upcoming reconstruction, added PUB.

“The reconstructed Choa Chu Kang Waterworks is envisioned to be a fully integrated and automated plant with advanced process control capabilities to optimise plant performance, achieving an efficient resource footprint ... while ensuring safe water quality,” said PUB.

In addition to smart technologies and digital solutions which will be adopted in the waterworks’ operations and maintenance, new rooftop solar panels will also be added to the existing 1 megawatt-peak system, to power its operational needs and reduce its carbon footprint.

MAKING WATER SECTOR MORE ENERGY-EFFICIENT

In her opening address for the Singapore International Water Week, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that Singapore continues to play its part to "advance the sustainability agenda".

And as part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the water sector will aim to enhance water security while reducing energy intake and carbon footprint, she said.

For one, Singapore intends to make the sector more energy-efficient, targeting its most energy-intensive sources of water: Desalinated water and NEWater.

For desalinated water, every cubic metre requires 3.5kwh of energy, and generates 1.4kg of carbon dioxide emissions, noted Ms Fu. Singapore plans to halve these numbers with a "long-term R&D plan", said Ms Fu.

"For NEWater, which is our high-grade reclaimed water, we are examining new technologies in reverse osmosis to increase the recovery rate while keeping energy consumption and maintenance costs constant. We can recycle each used water endlessly, with less energy than before," she said.

Singapore is also increasing its use of renewable energy.

Ms Fu gave the example of the floating solar panel system at Tengeh Reservoir which will generate enough solar power to meet the energy demands of Singapore's five water treatment plants.

The system, which is one of the largest in the world, will be officially opened in July, Ms Fu said.