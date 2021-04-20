Former tutor gets corrective training and caning for sexually abusing underage boys he met online

SINGAPORE: A former freelance tutor who taught students in primary and secondary school was given eight years' corrective training and six strokes of the cane on Tuesday (Apr 20) for sexually abusing two underage boys he met online.

Chock Soon Seng, 43, had pleaded guilty last month to four counts of sexual penetration of a minor, with another 14 charges considered in sentencing.

Corrective training is a separate regime from imprisonment, usually imposed on repeat offenders for up to 14 years, with no early release. Chock had been convicted in 2010 of procuring obscene or indecent acts with a minor, and in 2014 of sexual penetration of a minor.

Chock had admitted using social media applications such as Grindr and Locanto from 2016 to meet other men for sexual activities.

He got to know the first victim, a 13-year-old boy, on Grindr in April 2018. After the boy told Chock he was in Primary 6, Chock asked to meet for sexual activities.

He took the boy to a staircase landing at a multi-storey car park for sexual activities, and later instructed him to delete their Instagram conversation.

After Chock persuaded the boy for a second meeting, they met on Apr 17, 2018 after the boy finished school.

He turned up in his school uniform and carrying his school bag, and they headed to Punggol Community Club where they engaged in sex acts in a toilet.

Because Chock had asked the boy for Higher Chinese test papers during their first encounter, the boy felt annoyed and blocked him after their second meeting, the prosecutors said.

The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, had posted an ad on Locanto saying he was looking for women. Chock responded to him and kept persuading him to "experiment", even though the boy said he was not interested as he was not homosexual.

Chock plied him with offers to cash and said it was "normal for straight men to perform sexual acts on each other". Their first encounter took place at the boy's home on Apr 23, 2018, but the boy did not respond to his advances.

After giving the teenager some cash, Chock kept pestering him to meet again for sexual activities, saying that the "feeling would change" and offering more cash.

When they met a second time, he made the boy perform sex acts on him, and the boy remained unaroused when Chock tried to reciprocate. After this meeting, the boy blocked Chock.

The first victim's mother found sex-related conversations in her son's phone and made a police report. Investigations subsequently uncovered all the offences.

Chock was found to have a moderate to high risk of reoffending and "shows no remorse" in engaging in such acts.