Police investigating fight at Chong Pang food centre, 61-year-old man taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Police said on Wednesday (Jan 20) that they are investigating a fight between two men, aged 55 and 61, that took place at Chong Pang food centre.

Police were alerted to the fight at the food centre at Yishun Ring Road at about 9.40pm on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video footage of the incident, which has been circulating online, shows two men who appear to be bleeding from the head outside a stall selling drinks.



Blood is seen on a table and ground, as well as open beer cans on the table.

Screengrab of the incident at Chong Pang food centre on Jan 18, 2021. (Video: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff)

In part of the video, a man in a tan shirt is seen lying on the ground while another, wearing a white shirt, makes stomping actions at and around the head of the first individual.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 61-year-old man involved in the fight was taken to hospital and investigations are ongoing into the case of affray, said the police.