Christchurch shootings: Singapore leaders express condolences

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders on Friday (Mar 15) penned letters of condolences after an attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand left at least 49 people dead.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had called the incident a "terrorist attack" that had plunged the country into one of its "darkest days".

Writing to New Zealand's Governor-General Patsy Reddy, President Halimah Yacob said she was "appalled" by the attacks on Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Masjid.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and wish those injured a swift recovery," she said.

"Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of violence against innocent civilians at places of worship and reaffirms our solidarity with New Zealand in the fight against terrorism.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with New Zealand during this difficult time," the president added.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also wrote to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Adern, saying he was "shocked" to learn of the mass shootings.



"Precious, innocent lives were lost and many were injured.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and the people of New Zealand," said Mr Lee.

"Singapore strongly condemns this vicious and mindless act of terror. This heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred. We must not allow such acts to divide our societies," he wrote.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with New Zealand in the fight against terrorism. I am confident that under your leadership, New Zealand will stay resilient and united during this difficult time," Mr Lee added.



A third letter came from Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who wrote to his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters to say: "I was shocked to learn of the terrorist attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019.

"This was an unforgivable act of violence that goes against the principles of harmony and tolerance."

"Singapore stands together with New Zealand during this difficult time. I am confident that the New Zealand government will deal decisively with the situation," he added.

