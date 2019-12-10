Sun, sand and seasons greetings: MRT trains, buses get tropical X'mas makeover

A Christmas-themed train carriage. (Photo: LTA) 
SINGAPORE: MRT trains and buses have been dressed up for Christmas as the year draws to an end. 

The festive decorations were launched on Monday (Dec 9) by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), in collaboration with SBS Transit and SMRT. 

Inside a Christmas-themed train. (Photo: LTA) 

Commuters can spot tropical elements like starfish and palm trees on the trains. (Photo: LTA) 

Themed "Tropical Beach Christmas", the decorations sport tropical elements like sandy snowmen, starfish, palm trees, as well as transport-themed ornaments.

"These aim to enhance commuters’ public transport experience and spread the Christmas holiday cheer," said LTA in the media release. 

The Christmas-themed trains will run on all five MRT lines and will roll out progressively.

A train with Christmas decorations. (Photo: LTA) 

The decorations will feature on bus services 5, 7, 14, 61, 65, 197, 857, and 972.

Selected MRT stations will also be dressed up, including the Dhoby Ghaut station. 

A wall mural wishing commuters Merry Christmas. (Photo: LTA) 

Wall murals will also greet commuters at Bugis, Bukit Panjang, and Newton.

"Themed stations, trains and buses are part of LTA’s efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, and foster positive commuter culture," said LTA. 


Source: CNA/ad(hm)

