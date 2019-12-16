Met Service forecasts wet weather this Christmas

SINGAPORE: Have your umbrellas at the ready this festive season, as the weatherman forecasts rain for Christmas.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has forecast moderate to heavy afternoon thunderstorms for most days in the next fortnight, with these extending into the evening on some days.

Showers are likely around the Christmas period and this month's overall rainfall is expected to be "well above average", said MSS in its media advisory on Monday (Dec 16).

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days, with some days seeing a low of around 23°C.

WET, COOL CONDITIONS FOR FIRST FORTNIGHT OF DECEMBER

The first fortnight of December saw cooler temperatures across Singapore compared with the previous two weeks at the end of November.

It was a windy fortnight, with low-level winds blowing from the northeast or east, arising from the monsoon surge that prevailed on most days over the equatorial Southeast Asia region including Singapore, said MSS.

The daily maximum temperature in the first week of December ranged between 27.3°C and 34.9°C, but this dipped to between 25.2°C and 32.3°C in the second week of the fortnight.

The lowest daily maximum temperature of 25.2°C was recorded on Dec 15 at Changi.

The lowest daily minimum temperature recorded in the fortnight was 21.4°C on Dec 2 at Admiralty, arising from the intense thunderstorm that fell over the island that afternoon.

The first half of the month also saw above average rainfall across the island.

In particular on Dec 2, intense thunderstorms saw a daily total rainfall of 102.8mm at Bukit Panjang - the highest daily total rainfall recorded in the fortnight.

A surge of northeast monsoon winds prevailed throughout the fortnight from Dec 5, and brought cloudy and windy conditions to Singapore.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall fell on all but one day in the second week of the month, culminating in widespread, continuous rain across the island over the Dec 13 weekend, before dissipating on the evening of Dec 15.

Pasir Ris recorded the highest rainfall anomaly of 151 per cent, while Ulu Pandan recorded the lowest rainfall anomaly of 10 per cent above average.

