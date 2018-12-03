In pictures: 'Winter' comes to Christmas-themed trains and buses

SINGAPORE: There won't be reindeer drawing them, but trains and buses in Singapore will be covered in "snow" from now until Dec 30.

Commuters will be able to ride in a "winter wonderland" on all five train lines, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Dec 3).

Transport and festive motifs like a candy cane in a stocking on a Christmas-themed train. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Greetings for the festive season on a Christmas-themed train. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Commuters can catch these festive themed trains until Dec 30, 2018.

Serangoon, Newton, Dhoby Ghaut, Orchard and Somerset MRT stations will be decked out with Christmas decorations.



Ang Mo Kio and Bedok Integrated Transport Hubs as well as eight bus services - numbers 5, 7, 61, 65, 106, 174, 197 and 972 - have also been decorated with wintry motifs that include pine trees and snowflakes.



The Christmas decorations at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Eight bus services also feature the Christmas decorations. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

LTA said the themed trains and buses were launched in collaboration with SBS Transit and SMRT.

