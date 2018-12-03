In pictures: 'Winter' comes to Christmas-themed trains and buses
SINGAPORE: There won't be reindeer drawing them, but trains and buses in Singapore will be covered in "snow" from now until Dec 30.
Commuters will be able to ride in a "winter wonderland" on all five train lines, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Dec 3).
Serangoon, Newton, Dhoby Ghaut, Orchard and Somerset MRT stations will be decked out with Christmas decorations.
Ang Mo Kio and Bedok Integrated Transport Hubs as well as eight bus services - numbers 5, 7, 61, 65, 106, 174, 197 and 972 - have also been decorated with wintry motifs that include pine trees and snowflakes.
LTA said the themed trains and buses were launched in collaboration with SBS Transit and SMRT.