In pictures: 'Winter' comes to Christmas-themed trains and buses

Singapore

In pictures: 'Winter' comes to Christmas-themed trains and buses

xmas themed trains and buses
A Christmas-themed train featuring a wintry scene of pine trees, snowflakes and snow angels. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: There won't be reindeer drawing them, but trains and buses in Singapore will be covered in "snow" from now until Dec 30.

Commuters will be able to ride in a "winter wonderland" on all five train lines, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Dec 3).

Christmas-themed trains and buses
Transport and festive motifs like a candy cane in a stocking on a Christmas-themed train. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Christmas-themed trains and buses
Greetings for the festive season on a Christmas-themed train. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Christmas-themed trains and buses (2)
Commuters can catch these festive themed trains until Dec 30, 2018.

Serangoon, Newton, Dhoby Ghaut, Orchard and Somerset MRT stations will be decked out with Christmas decorations.

Ang Mo Kio and Bedok Integrated Transport Hubs as well as eight bus services - numbers 5, 7, 61, 65, 106, 174, 197 and 972 - have also been decorated with wintry motifs that include pine trees and snowflakes.

Christmas-themed trains and buses (1)
The Christmas decorations at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Christmas-themed trains and buses (1)
Eight bus services also feature the Christmas decorations. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

LTA said the themed trains and buses were launched in collaboration with SBS Transit and SMRT.

Source: CNA/nh(hm)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark