2 arrested over contraband cigarettes in fuel tank, speakers at Woodlands Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: Two Malaysians were arrested on Wednesday (Jan 23) for attempting to smuggle contraband cigarettes through Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the two separate cases involved the suspects concealing the cigarettes in their Malaysia-registered cars.
ICA said its officers "detected anomalies" in the undercarriage of the first car, driven by a 33-year-old woman. After conducting checks, the officers found 460 packets of cigarettes hidden in the vehicle’s modified fuel tank.
For the second car, driven by a 33-year-old man, 30 cartons of cigarettes were found in the speaker compartment in the car boot.
Both cases were referred to Singapore Customs and investigations are ongoing.