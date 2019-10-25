More than 10,000 cartons of cigarettes found hidden among toilet rolls, printer parts

SINGAPORE: More than 10,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in the cargo of two Malaysia-registered trucks at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Oct 24).

The first truck, which was at the checkpoint at around 5.15am, was carrying a consignment declared as printer parts.

"A total of 5,044 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden among boxes of printer parts," said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release.

Authorities uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among kitchen towel and toilet rolls. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

About four hours later, another cargo truck was stopped and directed for further checks.

It was carrying a consignment declared as tissue paper, but officers found 5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among kitchen towel and toilet rolls.

Both Malaysian drivers, aged 27 and 37, were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

More than 10,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax for the two cases amounted to about S$857,750 and S$63,240 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing, said ICA.

"The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore," said ICA.

"ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargos and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders."