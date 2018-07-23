2 men fined after trying to smuggle in cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were each fined S$600 after being caught with packets of cigarettes tucked into the waistbands of their pants in separate incidents at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The incidents occurred at about 8.30pm and 9pm last Thursday (Jul 19), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Monday.

On the night, officers at Woodlands Checkpoint noticed "unusual bulges on two young male Singaporeans", said ICA.

The men had both hidden two packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes "along their waistlines", the authority said.

They were subsequently fined S$600 each by Singapore Customs for failing to declare and pay duty and Goods and Services Tax on the cigarettes.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security," said ICA. "The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts."

