Cigarettes found hidden in modified car fuel tank, bumpers at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: More than 300 cartons of cigarettes were found hidden in several modified cars at the Woodlands Checkpoint this week, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Saturday (Oct 26).



ICA officers found a total of 98 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within a Singapore-registered car in the early hours of Oct 24.



The contraband cigarettes were found concealed within the vehicle’s modified fuel tank and a modified compartment at rear of the car.



“The case, involving a 50-year-old male Singaporean, was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation,” ICA said.



Duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered from the modified compartment at the rear of a Singapore-registered car. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

A total of 98 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a Singapore-registered car. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Earlier in the week, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint stopped two separate attempts to smuggle in a total of 221 cartons and 1,630 packets of contraband cigarettes.



Duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden within the front and rear bumpers of a Singapore-registered car on Oct 22.

More cigarettes were found concealed in the left and right panels of the vehicle’s boot.



Duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the front and rear bumpers of a Singapore-registered car, Oct 22, 2019. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the left and right panels of a Singapore-registered car, Oct 22, 2019. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

On Oct 23, ICA officers uncovered contraband cigarettes underneath the floorboard and in a modified rear passenger seat of a Malaysia-registered car.



The two drivers, a 40-year-old Singaporean man and a 22-year-old Malaysian man, along with the vehicles and exhibits were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.



ICA officers uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes underneath the floorboard of a Malaysia-registered car on Oct 23, 2019. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes found in the modified rear passenger seat of a Malaysia-registered car Oct 23, 2019. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

"Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are liable to be forfeited," said ICA.



"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore."

