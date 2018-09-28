Excavation for final 3 stations of Circle Line to begin mid-2019

SINGAPORE: Excavation work for the Circle Line extension comprising three stations is expected to begin in mid-2019, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Sep 28).

The stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road - will "close the loop" on the Circle Line by connecting HarbourFront station to Marina Bay station.

Construction for the final three stations began in April and work is going smoothly, said LTA.



"The installation of earth retaining walls and stabilising structures for the station boxes, depot and tunnels is progressing smoothly.



"Thereafter, excavation works are expected to commence in mid-2019," said LTA.

Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road were the working names of the three stations while authorities made a public call for suggestions.

They will also be the final names of the stations, said LTA on Friday, after taking in suggestions from the public and getting approval from the Street and Building Names Board (SBNB).

LTA added that it consulted agencies such as the National Heritage Board, as well as the National Translation Committee’s Resource Panel for the translation of names into Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.



The public was invited in May 2017 to send in their suggestions for names.

However, participation has been low, said LTA, adding that going forward, it will shortlist three names per station from public suggestions, grassroots advisors and academics, before submitting the names to SBNB for final deliberation.



This is similar to the practice adopted for street naming.

