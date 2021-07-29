Train fault causes morning rush hour delay on Circle Line

SINGAPORE: A train fault caused delays along the Circle Line during the morning rush hour on Thursday morning (Jul 29).

Line operator SMRT informed commuters about the delay in a social media post at about 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its first post advised commuters to add 30 minutes of travel time between Caldecott and Kent Ridge. It said in subsequent posts that train services would be further delayed.

At 10am, it posted another update to inform commuters that train services between Caldecott and KentRidge had resumed.

Free regular bus services were available between Bishan and HarbourFront, it said. A train shuttle service was also available between Caldecott and KentRidge.

At Buona Vista station, an interchange between the Circle Line and the East-West Line, passengers were encouraged to opt to take the shuttle bus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Can you please take a bus to go because it's going to take a very long time. Power failure," said one staff member as commuters began to crowd in the station.