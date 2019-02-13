Circles.Life to drop 20GB for S$20 add-on option

SINGAPORE: Circles.Life will soon cancel its popular 20GB for S$20 data add-on option, the digital telco said on Wednesday (Feb 13).

The Data Plus option, which offers customers an additional 20GB of mobile data for S$20 a month, will no longer be available starting Mar 1, it said in an email to subscribers.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Circles.Life cited “tight market competition” as its reason for cancelling the add-on.

“The add-on option will not be featured on the Circles.Life app and current customers who have purchased the add-on have been notified prior to the plan’s removal,” it said.

"We will do our best to attend to all customer queries during this time," said the company, referring to its online contact page.

Circles.Life also said that it plans to “launch something even better”, the details of which will be announced on Thursday.

Launched in March 2017, the data add-on was then the largest no-contract data plan under S$50 in Singapore. Other local telcos soon followed with their own data add-ons.

Circles.Life announced a network partnership with M1 in 2015. It does not maintain network infrastructure, partnering with M1 for its spectrum needs.