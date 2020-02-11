Certis Cisco officer infected with coronavirus not deployed at main Chingay parade, says People’s Association

SINGAPORE: The Certis Cisco officer who was deployed at Chingay this year and who was later found to be infected by the novel coronavirus on Monday (Feb 10) was not deployed at the main parade, the People’s Association (PA) said in response to CNA queries on Tuesday.

“The officer in question was deployed … along Raffles Ave to facilitate traffic flow from the F1 pit building on 31 January 2020. On 1 February 2020, he was a roving officer at the Youth Olympic Park,” PA said.

“His duty did not require him to be in close and prolonged contact with volunteers, performers or the audience,” it added.

PA’s response came after the officer was confirmed on Monday as Singapore’s 44th case of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 40,000 people and killed more than 1,000 people worldwide.

The officer, a Singaporean who has no recent travel history to China, had been on duty at Chingay prior to being admitted to the hospital.

Before having symptoms, the officer served quarantine orders on two people from Wuhan who subsequently tested positive for the infection. After the onset of symptoms, he did not serve any quarantine orders.



He reported the onset of symptoms on Jan 31, and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Feb 2.

He went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Feb 6, where he was isolated and warded. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 9.



PA on Tuesday told CNA that thermal scanners had been set up at entry points at Chingay for temperature screening.

"Prominent notices" were also displayed to remind those with travel history to China and those who were unwell to skip the parade, it added.

PA said that ahead of the parade, all performers and volunteers were asked to monitor their health, remain vigilant and skip the rehearsals and the Parade if they were not well.

"All contractors and vendors, including Certis Cisco officers, were also asked to comply with the same measures."



Certis on Monday said in a statement it is helping the authorities with their investigations and providing "all necessary assistance" to the employee and his family.

