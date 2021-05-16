COVID-19: Singapore tightens border measures with Taiwan; Singaporean, PR travellers to serve 21-day stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with recent travel history to Taiwan will have to serve a 21-day stay-home notice, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (May 15) in a press release.



MOH said the measures, which take effect on May 16, 11.59pm, come in the wake of increased COVID-19 cases in Taiwan.

The stay-home notice will consist of a 14-day stay at a dedicated facility, followed by an additional seven days at their place of residence. Those returning to Singapore will also undergo COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival, Day 14 of their stay-home notice and before the end of the 21-day period.



Previously, travellers from Taiwan had been allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without the need to serve a stay-home notice if their PCR tests were negative.



Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass with travel history to Taiwan within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore, MOH said.



Travellers who have recent travel history to Taiwan and who are not citizens or permanent residents will be required to take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure. They will need to present a valid negative COVID-19 test results in order to enter Singapore.

All visitors with recent history to Taiwan who entered Singapore between May 15 and May 16 will be subject to Government-funded COVID19 PCR tests on Day 3 and Day 7 of their arrival in Singapore, MOH said.



Affected travellers will be contacted with additional details on how they can take these tests.



