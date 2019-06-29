City Gas prices to rise 1.6% from July to September

SINGAPORE: Gas tariffs for households will rise by 1.6 per cent or 0.30 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Jul 1 to Sep 30, City Gas said on Saturday (Jun 29).

This means that households will need to pay 19.10 cents per kWh, excluding Goods and Services Tax, up from 18.80 cents currently.

Source: City Gas

The increase is due to higher fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, City Gas said.

City Gas reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which has approved the gas tariffs for the three-month period.