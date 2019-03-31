City Gas tariff to decrease by 3.64% from Apr 1 to Jun 30

SINGAPORE: Gas tariffs for households will decrease by 3.64 per cent or 0.71 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Apr 1 to Jun 30, City Gas announced on Sunday (Mar 31).

This means that households will need to pay 18.80 cents per kWh, excluding Goods and Services Tax, as compared to 19.51 cents previously.

Advertisement

The decrease is due to lower fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, City Gas said in a media release.

City Gas reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which has approved the gas tariffs for the three-month period.

Advertisement