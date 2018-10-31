City Gas tariff to increase by 2.29% from Nov 1 to Dec 31

SINGAPORE: Gas tariffs for households will increase by 2.29 per cent or 0.44 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Nov 1 to Dec 31, City Gas announced on Wednesday (Oct 31).

This means that households will need to pay 19.67 cents per kWh, excluding Goods and Services Tax, as compared to 19.23 cents previously.

The increase is due to higher fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, City Gas said in a media release.

City Gas reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which has approved the gas tariffs for the two-month period.

A table showing revised gas tariffs for a two-month period from Nov 1 to Dec 31. (Image: City Gas)

