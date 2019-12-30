City Gas prices to fall 4.2% from January to March 2020

SINGAPORE: Gas tariffs for households will fall by 4.22 per cent or 0.76 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Jan 1 to Mar 31 next year, City Gas said on Monday (Dec 30).

This means that households will need to pay 17.23 cents per kWh, excluding Goods and Services Tax, down from 17.99 cents currently.



The decrease is due to lower fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, City Gas said.

City Gas reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which has approved the gas tariffs for the three-month period.

SP Group said on Monday that electricity tariffs will increase from Jan 1 to Mar 31 by 3.5 per cent, or 0.81 cents per kWh.

This is due to higher energy cost compared with the previous quarter, it said.



The difference between the electricity and town gas tariffs is mainly due to the different fuel types used and their prices moving in different directions, said a spokesman from the Energy Market Authority.