City Gas to lower gas tariffs by 0.7% from April to June 2020

SINGAPORE: Gas tariffs for households will decrease by 0.7 per cent or 0.12 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Apr 1 to Jun 30 this year, City Gas said on Tuesday (Mar 31).

With the revision, households will need to pay 17.11 cents per kWh, excluding Goods and Services Tax. Households are currently paying 17.23 cents per kWh.



The lower tariffs are due to the decrease in non-fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, City Gas said.



City Gas reviews the gas tariffs based on the guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), which has approved the revisions for the three-month period.