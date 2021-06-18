Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus; one-time payment for junior grades

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Friday (Jun 18).

Civil servants in junior grades will also receive an additional one-time payment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive a one-time payment of S$350. Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and the Operations Support Scheme grades III to V, will receive a higher one-time payment of S$700.

"The Singapore economy is expected to recover this year in tandem with the global economy and progress in our domestic vaccination programme," said PSD.

"However, significant downside risks remain, including uncertainty over the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic."



PSD added: "Following the unprecedented economic crisis in 2020, Singapore's economy and labour market have seen positive developments in the first quarter of 2021."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's economy expanded by 1.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2021. This was a reversal from the 2.4 per cent contraction in the previous quarter, PSD noted.

Total employment, overall unemployment and total retrenchments also saw consecutive positive improvements quarter-on-quarter.

The external economic environment has also improved since February. But countries are experiencing recurring waves of infections with the emergence of more transmissible strains of the virus, PSD said.



"Domestically, despite COVID-19 generally being under control and the progress that we are making in vaccinating our population, there remain significant risks and uncertainties in our own COVID-19 situation."

Advertisement

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained a gross domestic product growth forecast of 4 to 6 per cent for the year, noted PSD.

"The pace of recovery is also expected to be uneven across various sectors of the economy," it said.



Civil servants did not receive a mid-year bonus last year. Public officers in "superscale grades" also took a one-time pay cut of half or one month depending on their seniority.

No year-end bonus was paid out either, although civil servants received the non-pensionable annual allowance, also known as the 13th-month bonus.

