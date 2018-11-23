Civil servants to get year-end bonus of 1 month

SINGAPORE: Civil servants will receive a one-month year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC), while lower wage civil servants will get a minimum amount of S$1,800 - the same figures as last year.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has forecast that the economy will grow by 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent in 2018, according to a press release issued by the Public Service Division (PSD) of the Prime Minister's Office on Friday (Nov 23).

Around 1,380 civil servants will benefit from the S$1,800 minimum payment. For example, an officer earning a monthly salary of S$1,500 will get a year-end AVC of S$1,800, said PSD. "This signals the Government's continued commitment to help lower-wage workers," it said.

Together with the 0.5-month AVC made in July this year, civil servants will receive a full-year AVC of 1.5 months, PSD added.

All civil servants will also get the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance of one month, to be paid in December together with the AVC.

