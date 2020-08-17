Dozens evacuated from neighbouring houses after fire breaks out at Clacton Road in Mountbatten

SINGAPORE: Around 30 people were evacuated from neighbouring houses after a fire broke out at a home along Clacton Road in Mountbatten on Monday (Aug 17), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 4 Clacton Road at about 5.10pm.

"Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was well alight and burning through the roof of the house," said the authority.

"SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus proceeded cautiously to reach the seat of the fire, which was challenging due to smoke-logged conditions and falling debris."

SCDF extinguished the fire using two water jets. (Photo: (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

The fire involved the contents of the house's second floor, said SCDF, adding that the blaze was put out with two water jets.

"A person self-evacuated from the affected house prior to the arrival of SCDF," it said.

Evacuations of those in neighbouring houses were carried out by the police as a precautionary measure, it added.

A fire broke out at a house along Clacton Road on Aug 17, 2020. (Image: Kevin Wong)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Videos of the fire circulating online showed huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky from the location of the blaze.



