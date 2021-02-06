4 arrested after Clarke Quay fight; police say claims of officers using excessive force are untrue

SINGAPORE: Four people have been arrested after a fight in Clarke Quay, the police said on Saturday (Feb 6), while addressing allegations that officers had used excessive force on one of the suspects.

Three men - two aged 18 and a 22-year-old - were arrested for affray and being a public nuisance. A 16-year-old was also arrested for using abusive language against public servants.

In a media release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the fight at 30 Merchant Road at about 9.40pm on Friday.

The three men had allegedly fought among themselves and one of the 18-year-olds is said to have head-butted the 22-year-old, the police added.

"The officers noted the facial injuries on the 18-year-old man which were purportedly sustained as a result of the fight and he was bleeding from the forehead," said SPF. "The 22-year-old man was noted to have suffered a broken tooth."



Both men received medical assistance from officers and paramedics at the scene.

The 18-year-old was later taken to hospital where a preliminary medical report confirmed that he had a laceration on his forehead, said the police, adding that no other serious injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old was arrested after he tried to prevent officers from arresting the 18-year-old and used vulgarities against them, said SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In footage of the incident circulating online, police are seen arresting multiple people, with a police baton used in the process. Thirty Merchant Road is the address of Riverside Point.

“The police are aware of videos posted online that did not present the full account and sequence of events,” SPF said on Saturday.

“There are allegations that the officers had used excessive force on the 18-year-old man resulting in him bleeding from the head. These allegations are untrue," it added.

“The officers had assessed the situation and applied necessary force on the 18-year-old man including the use of a baton in the course of arrest as he had put up a violent struggle to resist arrest.

“Contrary to the allegations, the officers did not hit the face of the man with the baton. The man was handcuffed after he was subdued.”

The police advised members of the public not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information.

The offence of affray carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both, while the offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

Those convicted of using abusive language against a public servant can be jailed for up to 12 months or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

