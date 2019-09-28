Cleaner fined for discarding used coffin in Kallang River

SINGAPORE: A cleaner has been fined for dumping a used coffin "knowingly and wilfully" in the Kallang River this year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Saturday (Sep 28).

Cleaner Rajasingam Ramasamy was convicted on Wednesday under the Environmental Public Health Act and fined S$2,200 for "discarding a bulky article in the form of a used coffin", NEA said.

Two rectangular coffins were spotted floating in Kallang River near Upper Boon Keng Road at around noon on May 8.

“NEA’s cleaning contractor was subsequently activated and the two coffins, which were later identified to be a single used coffin, comprising an inner and an outer crate, were removed from the river at around 1.30pm on the same day,” NEA said.

"NEA’s investigations found that the accused had knowingly and wilfully discarded the coffin into the river, and his irresponsible actions had caused public alarm."

In the statement issued on Saturday, the agency reminded members of the public and businesses to keep waterways clean by not polluting them, such as throwing bulky items into the water.

“Waterways are meant to convey rainwater to our reservoirs or the sea," NEA added.

The maximum sentence for indiscriminate disposal of bulky waste is a fine of up to S$5,000 for the first court conviction.

The penalties for a second or subsequent court conviction include a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or a combination of both.