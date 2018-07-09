Cleaner who peeped at mother and daughter in toilet of Jurong East Swimming Complex jailed

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man who peeped at a mother and her eight-year-old daughter in the women's toilet at Jurong East Swimming Complex was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Monday (Jul 9).

Ge Xiang, a Chinese national, was working as a cleaner at the swimming complex when he committed the offences, the court heard.

On Oct 8 last year, at about 8.30pm, a family of three had gone to the swimming complex to take a shower at the public toilets as the bathroom in their home was being renovated.

The woman, 33, went into the female toilet with her eight-year-old daughter while her husband went to the men's toilet.

Ge was seen sweeping the corridor outside at the time and there was no one else in the female toilet.

Mother and daughter went into a cubicle. After they undressed, the mother saw a shadow outside and kept looking up to check if someone was there.

She saw Ge's head "slowly appearing from the cubicle beside hers", the court heard. When she screamed, Ge lowered his head and fled. He then pretended to re-enter the female toilet and asked whether anyone was inside.

The woman shouted at him to leave and called the police. When her husband asked Ge if he saw anyone in the female toilet around the time of the incident, Ge claimed that he saw someone leaving by the stairs.

Closed-circuit television footage showed Ge sweeping the corridor outside the female toilet when the family first entered.

The footage captured Ge entering the female toilet shortly after the mother and child went inside.

According to court documents, Ge had specifically been reminded by his supervisor not to enter the female toilet even before he committed the offence.



Ge on Monday pleaded guilty to one charge of insulting a woman's modesty and one charge of criminal trespass.

He told the judge through an interpreter that he had "little knowledge of the law". "That's why I committed this offence," he said.

In response, District Judge Kenneth Yap Yew Choh said: "How is it ever morally right to peep on a woman?"

Ge then pleaded for leniency and said he would turn over a new leaf.

He could have been jailed for up to a year and fined for insulting the modesty of a woman. For criminal trepass, he could have been jailed for up to three months and fined up to S$1,500.