Fully vaccinated cleaner at SHN dedicated facility tests positive for COVID-19
SINGAPORE: A fully vaccinated cleaner who works at a dedicated stay-home notice facility was among the community COVID-19 cases reported on Friday (May 7).
The woman, known as Case 62933, is a 53-year-old Singaporean who works at Park Avenue Rochester at 31 Rochester Drive, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.
Her work does not entail interacting with guests serving stay-home notice at the hotel, the ministry added.
MOH’s daily update on Friday indicated that the woman developed a runny nose and sore throat at the end of her work day on Wednesday.
She came down with a fever the next day and visited a general practitioner clinic, said MOH.
The woman was given a COVID-19 test, which came back positive on Friday. She was taken to the Singapore General Hospital in an ambulance.
The woman last underwent rostered routine testing on Mar 29, and all her earlier tests had been negative, MOH added.
Her serological test is pending.
She is fully vaccinated, having received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 24, and the second dose on Feb 16.
Singapore reported four COVID-19 cases in the community and 21 imported infections on Friday.
