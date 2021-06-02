FairPrice outlet at Clementi Ave 3 closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The FairPrice outlet at Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3 has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (Jun 1).

All staff members at the store have been put on leave of absence and will undergo swab tests, the supermarket chain said in a Facebook post late Tuesday night.

The infected employee was last at work on May 26. The woman received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine "recently", said the post.



"She is currently at a quarantine facility, and we are rendering the necessary assistance to her and her family," added NTUC FairPrice.

The supermarket at Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3 was closed on Tuesday night and will reopen on Thursday.

"This is to facilitate deep cleaning procedures in line with the National Environment Agency’s guidelines to disinfect the premises, while our staff undergo COVID-19 tests," said the supermarket chain.



This is the latest temporary closure of a supermarket outlet after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A FairPrice outlet in Woodlands was shut for about two days last month after an employee there was confirmed to have COVID-19.

A Sheng Siong supermarket in Bukit Batok was also forced to close on May 16 for about two days after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

