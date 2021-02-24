Visitors to Clementi, Dover forests should be mindful of trees prone to falling: SLA, NParks

SINGAPORE: People visiting wooded areas in places like Clementi and Ulu Pandan should be mindful of dangers such as trees that are prone to falling, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and National Parks Board (NParks) said on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Recent publicity on these wooded areas like these has drawn public interest to them, the agencies said in a joint media statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would like to remind the public that these are not areas that are managed for recreation and public access. The terrain and ground are uneven, and paths are not provided.

"These areas also consist of regrowth vegetation with self-sown trees like Albizia, which are prone to falling and snapped branches. We advise the public to be mindful of these dangers for their own personal safety," the agencies added.

Ulu Pandan is the site of Dover Forest, a 33ha piece of land that has been zoned for residential development.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The estate is one of several areas where the Housing and Development Board (HDB) plans to offer 17,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats this year.



A 2017 environmental baseline study of Dover Forest conducted by HDB found that its is home to at least 158 species of animals – including critically endangered ones – and 120 plant species.

A public consultation on the future of the forest is currently ongoing.



Advertisement

Clementi Forest, which was featured in drone shots that went viral last October, is an 85ha site located just north of Dover Forest.

It has been zoned as a residential area since 1998, although the Urban Redevelopment Authority told CNA last November that there are no immediate plans for development yet.

Both forests have been at the centre of recent public debates on the balance between urban development and preservation of Singapore's natural environment.