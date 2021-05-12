Brother linked to sister's death: Two more charged with grievously hurting teenager

SINGAPORE: Two more people have been charged with causing grievous hurt to a 19-year-old girl who died, a week after the victim’s brother was linked to her death.



Chee Mei Wan, a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident, and 62-year-old Lim Peng Tiong were charged on Wednesday (May 12) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Huang Baoying by hitting her with a wooden pole.



Court documents did not specify the relationship between Chee, Lim and Ms Huang.

Ms Huang’s brother, 29-year-old Huang Bocan, had his charge amended. He is now accused of sharing a common intention with Chee and Lim to cause grievous hurt to his sister by hitting her with the pole.



The incident is said to have occurred at about 11pm on May 4 at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1.



Police previously said they were alerted to the unnatural death at 6.30am the next day and arrived to find Ms Huang dead.



If convicted, the trio could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.